Burkina Faso: At Least 35 Civilians Killed in Militant Attack

At least 35 civilians, mainly women, were killed in a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso’s northern province of Soum, president Roch Marc said in a statement on Tuesday.

« As a result of that cruel attack, 35 civilians, mainly women, have been killed. I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, » he said.

As a reaction to the attack, the military managed to arrest 80 militants and seize important military equipment and vehicles, Roch Marc added.

According to a statement by the army, the incident left four servicemen and three gendarmes dead, while about 20 security officers were injured.