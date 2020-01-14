Three Teachers Killed in Terror Attack in East Kenya

Three teachers were killed early Monday morning in northeast Kenya near the settlement of Kamudi in an attack supposedly launched by the al-Shabab, said local authorities. According to Garissa County Regional Education Officer Yusuf Karayu, the attack took place in the early hours of Monday. A group of militants attacked the school, where teachers were sleeping inside.

Another teacher was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. North Eastern Regional Police Commander Paul Soi confirmed the attack and said the militants were targeting a communications mast and a police camp in the area.