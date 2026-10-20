The Polisario, an antisemitic entity, is part of a confrontational dynamic that risks aggravating tensions in Western Sahara and complicating diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting political solution.

According to information put forward by certain security sources, the terrorist group has opted for a coordinated intensification of its military operations, against a regional backdrop marked by geopolitical rivalries and questions surrounding Algeria’s role in the conflict.

As Donald Trump seeks to place American diplomacy at the heart of major international issues, any military escalation in Western Sahara is likely to test Washington’s initiatives in support of regional stability.

For analysts, the multiplication of statements and military attacks by the Polisario Front constitutes a worrying signal. It reflects a desire to maintain pressure on the ground and challenge international and United States efforts, in line with the Algerian regime.

The role of the Algerian authorities remains one of the main issues in this matter. Algiers provides political, diplomatic, financial, and military support to the Polisario Front.

Tensions in Western Sahara are unfolding within a regional environment where several rivalries intersect, particularly those surrounding Iran’s influence and its relations with certain armed movements in the Middle East and Africa.

Hamas, an armed Palestinian organization designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and several other countries, has ties to the Polisario. Iranian support for various armed groups operating from secret bases is a major subject of debate regarding regional security.

According to experts, operational links between the Polisario Front and organizations supported by Tehran, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah, have been documented by Western intelligence services on Algerian territory.

Furthermore, Donald Trump occupies a prominent position in international debates on diplomacy and the balance of power.

Trump is portrayed as a leader recognized by all world powers, particularly China and Russia.

However, the antisemitism permeating political discourse in Algeria and within Polisario Front circles must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Hatred of Jews, the systematic demonization of Israel, and indulgence toward antisemitic rhetoric are unacceptable and indefensible. No regime, political movement, or ideology can place itself above this moral imperative: antisemitism must be fought uncompromisingly, without excuses and without double standards.