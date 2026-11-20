Guinea’s High Authority for Communication (HAC) announced on Thursday the suspension, “until further notice”, of broadcasts by Burkinabè public television (RTB) throughout the country. The decision follows the airing of an editorial criticising Conakry’s mining policy and its operations against illegal gold mining.

In a document signed by its president, Boubacar Yacine Diallo, the Guinean media regulator justified the measure on the grounds that the broadcaster had aired a “hostile editorial commentary” targeting the country’s authorities.

Broadcast on 14 November, the editorial accused the Conakry regime of showing greater tolerance towards major multinational mining companies than towards West African artisanal gold miners. It was accompanied by several caricatures, some of which depicted Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya.

Since early November, Guinea has stepped up operations against illegal gold mining, particularly in the gold-producing region of Siguiri, in the north-east of the country. These operations have displaced tens of thousands of artisanal miners, most of them Burkinabè nationals.

According to Malian authorities, approximately 160,000 West African nationals were pushed back into Mali by Guinean security forces. Some of them were subsequently repatriated to their countries of origin. On 14 November, 1,557 West African nationals arrested as part of these operations were also deported after being tried and sentenced in Conakry.

A few days earlier, clashes between security forces and artisanal miners had left ten people dead in Siguiri. Those expelled were notably taken to Kourémalé, a town located on the border between Guinea and Mali.

The Guinean authorities justify their campaign by citing the need to put an end to the uncontrolled exploitation of mineral resources and limit environmental damage. In Burkina Faso, where the military junta places sovereignty over natural resources at the heart of its political discourse, the RTB editorial comes amid tensions over the treatment of foreign workers.

For many West African nationals, artisanal gold mining represents an essential source of income in a context marked by poverty and conflicts affecting several regions of the sub-region.