From Rabat, the capital of Morocco, by reaffirming President Donald Trump’s commitment to the Moroccan kingdom’s sovereignty over its Sahara, US Ambassador Mike Waltz sent a strong political signal to Algiers and the Polisario Front, against a backdrop of controversial statements by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the announcement of a general mobilisation by the Polisario terrorist movement.

During a visit to Rabat, the US Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, strongly reaffirmed President Donald Trump’s commitment to King Mohammed VI regarding US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Western Sahara. He concluded with a particularly significant statement: “And as President Trump has stated, the status quo is unacceptable.”

Furthermore, according to confidential information from Jerusalem, Israeli Navy patrol vessels will be deployed in the international waters of the Mediterranean.

This presence is reportedly intended to monitor military movements in the region, prevent and intervene against any initiative by Algeria or other terrorist organisations that could pose a threat in the Mediterranean region.

Some sources even point to a scenario in which the Israeli Navy could intervene to neutralise a possible Algerian naval attack targeting Morocco.

The United States, Israel and several other countries have expressed their support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty over its Western Sahara.