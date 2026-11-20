Troop deployments, the strengthening of defensive positions and artillery exchanges: tensions are escalating along the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea, raising fears of another large-scale military confrontation between the two neighbouring countries.

According to the NGO Acled, which specialises in analysing armed conflicts, the Eritrean army redeployed its soldiers to the town of Badme last week, after having withdrawn from the area in mid-October. In a note published on Tuesday, the organisation considers the risk of a major confrontation in the area to be high, due to significant troop movements and artillery exchanges.

Claimed by both countries, the town of Badme was at the centre of the 1998–2000 border war, which left tens of thousands dead. A foreign security source based in Ethiopia also reported violent clashes late last week, claiming that Ethiopian forces had reportedly carried out an incursion into Eritrean territory before withdrawing.

Acled also reports the deployment of reinforcements and heavy military equipment by Eritrea in the border towns of Gual Gemhalo and Sembel, where fortified positions have reportedly been established. On the Ethiopian side, a humanitarian source has reported the digging of trenches.

The presence of several Ethiopian armed groups in the region, including Tigrayan forces and Afar and Amhara rebels, is also contributing to the deterioration of the security situation.

For regional specialists, this concentration of forces increases the risk of military incidents that could escalate. While an uncontrolled escalation remains possible, some analysts nevertheless consider the consolidation of both sides’ military positions more likely in the short term than the immediate outbreak of an open war.

Relations between Addis Ababa and Asmara have deteriorated sharply since the end of the Tigray war (2020–2022), in which Eritrean forces fought alongside the Ethiopian army. Since then, the two governments have accused each other of supporting hostile armed groups and threatening their sovereignty.

Ethiopia has notably accused its neighbour of supporting rebel movements, while Eritrea suspects Addis Ababa of seeking to seize its port of Assab in order to gain access to the Red Sea.

Following a historic rapprochement in 2018, relations between the two countries have once again deteriorated. In early October, they even severed diplomatic relations, heightening concerns over a possible resumption of hostilities in the Horn of Africa.