Nearly 700,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to clashes between the armed forces of the Somali and Oromia regions in southern Ethiopia, the British humanitarian organisation Islamic Relief announced on Thursday. The fighting, which has been ongoing for nearly a month, has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.

The violence erupted in late October after the Somali regional flag was raised in Moyale, a town on the border with Kenya that is jointly administered by the two Ethiopian regions.

According to Islamic Relief, heavy weapons clashes were still reported in Moyale on Monday. The conflict has reportedly gradually spread across an area within a 300-kilometre radius of the town.

The organisation reports that 329,000 people have been displaced in the Dawa zone, which falls under the Somali region, while another 359,798 have been displaced in southern Oromia. The fighting has also led to the destruction of numerous homes and disrupted the operation of healthcare services.

“This is a severe humanitarian crisis,” warned Kedir Musema Hameza, Islamic Relief’s programme manager in Ethiopia, calling for emergency funding to be mobilised to assist the affected populations.

Citing local sources, the NGO says that the fighting has stopped. However, this information could not be independently verified by AFP. Meanwhile, the organisation Acled, which specialises in monitoring armed conflicts, has reported several deaths since the violence began, although it has not provided a precise death toll.

The federal government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is originally from Oromia, has not commented on the clashes.

Africa’s second-most populous country, with approximately 130 million inhabitants, Ethiopia continues to face persistent security instability. Territorial disputes between regions, whose borders were defined by the 1995 Constitution, regularly fuel violence.

Federal forces have also been fighting rebel movements in Oromia and Amhara for several years. These are two of the country’s most populous regions, where hundreds of thousands of people have already been displaced. In the north, new clashes have also erupted in Tigray following several months of tensions.

This situation is further compounded by growing tensions with neighbouring Eritrea, raising fears of another armed confrontation in the region.