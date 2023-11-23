Northern Malian Region Of Kidal Has A News Governor

During a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday in Bamako, the Malian government announced the appointment of a new governor for the region of Kidal, one week after the Malian army regained control of the city, previously held by the rebels of the Permanent Strategic Framework .

The new governor, Major General Alhadji Gamou, replaces Colonel Fodé Malick Sissoko in this position. According to local press, the latter was arrested last week following the leak of one of his phone conversations in which he allegedly pledged allegiance to rebel leader Algabass Ag Intalla.

Born in 1964, Alhadji Gamou joined the Malian armed forces in 1996. He was awarded the Medal of Military Valor in 2000 before being promoted to the rank of Colonel and later to the rank of Major General.

The new governor, who was once associated with the rebellion, brings extensive experience in the military domain. Transition authorities have high expectations for him, particularly in ensuring full control of the city of Kidal.

Other officials were also appointed during this cabinet meeting, including the Chief of Staff and the Advisor for Administrative and Legal Affairs of the governor of the Kidal region, Boucari Diallo and Seydou Traoré, respectively.