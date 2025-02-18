Algeria: The Algerian regime relocates militias from its secret bases amid geopolitical pressure

The Algerian regime, which supports the Polisario Front, has been forced to relocate leaders of several paramilitary groups and armed organizations, including Iranian militias, Syrian militias, Hezbollah operatives, and members of Hamas, who were based in secret camps located in the Tindouf region and along the borders with Libya.

These armed forces, under the control of the intelligence and security services led by General Saïd Chengriha and advisers to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, had been overseeing these organizations, thereby contributing to the prolongation of the conflict in the region.

The departure of these leaders and their militias coincided with the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. According to Western intelligence services, this U.S. recognition was a key factor in the evolving geopolitical situation.

This shift marked a significant change in international relations, as several countries announced their support for Morocco and its claim to Western Sahara. France, Spain, and many Arab, African, Latin American, and Asian nations joined this recognition movement, exerting pressure on the Algerian regime, which financially and militarily supports the Polisario in Tindouf, Algeria.

The recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara by these countries represents a rebalancing of foreign powers in the region. With this renewed support, Morocco now seeks a diplomatic solution to end the long-standing territorial dispute. Meanwhile, Algeria finds itself increasingly isolated on the international stage, with its usual allies, such as Iran and Hezbollah, losing influence amid growing pressure.

However, the situation remains fragile. The relocation of Iranian militias, Hezbollah, and Hamas does not necessarily mean the end of tensions in the region. Instead, it marks a new phase in the resolution of the conflict, under the watchful eyes of the world’s major powers, according to European and Israeli experts.

The outcome of this conflict could have far-reaching implications beyond the borders of Western Sahara, potentially reshaping relations between Africa, the Middle East, and the West.