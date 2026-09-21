Algeria: With Mecca targeted, why does Algiers refuse to name the Yemeni Houthi rebels?

The attempt to target Mecca with a hostile drone, intercepted on September 15, 2026, represents a threat to Islam’s holiest site. In such circumstances, Algeria’s expected reaction should be unambiguous: condemn the attack and those responsible, while reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s right to defend its territory and the Holy Sites.

Algeria condemned the attack. It reaffirmed its solidarity with Riyadh and defended Saudi sovereignty. However, it did not name the responsible organization, the Yemeni Houthi terrorist organization Ansar Al Islam.

This restraint contrasts with statements from several other capitals, which explicitly condemned the organization concerned.

One question arises: why does Algiers choose to remain so general when such a highly symbolic sanctuary is threatened?

This question takes on another dimension because of documented information circulating for several years concerning alleged secret Iranian facilities or bases in Algeria and the presence in the country of members of the Houthis, Hamas, African rebels, as well as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to international observers, when an organization linked to Iran is accused of threatening Saudi territory or elsewhere, any previous questions concerning Iranian contacts or infrastructure in Algeria become problematic.

According to an Algerian officer, Algerian diplomacy asserts its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia. “Very well.” However, several Algerian gendarmes and military personnel tasked with securing three Iranian bases allegedly installed inside military barracks in Algeria are said to have been removed from their positions or imprisoned on the orders of General Saïd Chengriha, without the knowledge of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for various reasons aimed at preserving secrecy.

“Riyadh is named. Saudi sovereignty is defended. Mecca is protected in words. But the author of the threat remains out of sight. As if one could condemn the bullet without looking at who is holding the gun”.