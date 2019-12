At least six people were killed and three injured when Boko Haram insurgents attacked a community in northeastern Nigeria on Christmas Eve.

The insurgents raided Kwaaagilim village near the town of Chibok in Borno state on Tuesday.

According to UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria, over 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram terror activities in the cou