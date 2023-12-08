THE ECOWAS COURT OF JUSTICE REJECTS NIGER’S REQUEST FOR THE LIFTING OF SANCTIONS 

The Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ruled on Thursday that the requests made by Niger on November 21st, seeking the court to order the lifting of sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, were « inadmissible. »

The sub-regional organization had imposed a series of sanctions against Niamey following the coup on July 26th, which toppled the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. These sanctions included the closure of all borders with Niger, the suspension of financial transactions, and the freezing of the country’s assets in foreign banks.

« The military, who seized power in Niger by force, do not have the authority to represent the State of Niger, and therefore have no standing to approach the ECOWAS Court of Justice, » decided the Court, which also rejected requests from other complainants.

In addition to the military junta in power, seven other complainants had approached the Court, including the Nigerien Electricity Company (NIGELEC), the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Niger (CCIN), the Nigerien Council of Public Transport Users (CNUT), the Nigerien National Council of Pharmacists, the Network of Agricultural Chambers of Niger (RECA), the Union of Importers of Niger (SCIN), and consultant Moussa Fatimata.

During their arguments, the lawyers for these complainants highlighted the sufferings of the Nigerien people, including the lack of food and medicine.

However, they did not succeed in their plea. The Court of Justice will deliver another verdict on December 14th regarding the complaint filed by the ousted president Bazoum against the State of Niger, accusing it of violating his rights and those of his family.

This leader has been under house arrest in Niamey since the coup. In the meantime, ECOWAS will hold its next ordinary summit on December 10th in Abuja. The West African region has been shaken by coups in four ECOWAS member states (Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger), which are currently suspended from the organization. Recently, an attempted coup was recorded in Sierra Leone.