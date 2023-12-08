UGANDA REGRETS THAT THE USA IS CONTROLLED BY SUPPORTERS OF HOMOSEXUAL PRACTICES IN AFRICA 

The new sanctions imposed by the United States of America (USA) on Ugandan leaders are still perceived in Kampala as a new form of pressure from a country that advocates for homosexuality.

On Monday, December 4th, Washington expanded its visa restriction policy to Ugandan officials whom it holds « accountable for undermining democracy and repressing marginalized groups such as LGBTQ in Uganda. »

The Ugandan government strongly disapproves of the American position, as expressed by its Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem, who condemns the fact that « the US Department of State is being taken over by people advancing the LGBT agenda in Africa. »

He sarcastically responded, « Why don’t they impose the same sanctions on Middle Eastern countries that have identical or stricter laws against LGBTQ? If they deny visas to our lawmakers, they will go to Shanghai, Guangzhou. There are many beautiful places to visit. »

Uganda recently enacted a highly repressive law against the homosexual community and those promoting it. However, the law is criticized by human rights defenders and other Western states that advocate for more freedoms for same-sex marriage, practices prohibited by the Muslim religion.