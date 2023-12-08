ELECTION IN SOMALI PUNTLAND STARTING JANUARY 2024

The Parliament of the Puntland State in Somalia will choose its new leader on January 8, 2024, after the current president, Saïd Abdullahi Deni, finally decided not to change the electoral system.

Saïd Abdullahi announced on the evening of December 6 that the next leader of the state would be chosen according to the existing system by the 66 legislators of the state, who are themselves selected by clan elders. The Puntland Parliament approved this proposal and extended its own term by an additional year. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed this initiative, stating that it « removes uncertainty surrounding the elections and paves the way for a peaceful and stable future for Puntland. »

In June 2023, violent clashes erupted in Garowe, the capital of Puntland, between regional forces and opposition militants, following proposed constitutional amendments by Saïd Abdullahi Deni to introduce elections according to the « one man, one vote » model.