The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (Minusma) has officially concluded its ten-year deployment in the country, marked by challenges related to jihadism and a deep crisis, following pressure from the ruling junta, a departure under the specter of the junta, and persistent criticisms.

On Monday, Minusma lowered the United Nations flag at its headquarters near Bamako airport, according to spokesperson Fatoumata Kaba.

Minusma’s engagement began in 2013 to address the spread of violence threatening Mali’s stability. These violence incidents extended to Burkina Faso and Niger, causing thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people.

With more than 180 Minusma members killed in hostile acts, mainly perpetrated by armed groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, this UN peace mission has been the hardest hit in recent years. Its personnel reached around 15,000 soldiers and police officers from various countries.

Despite human losses and significant financial investments, Minusma has faced strong criticism from some Malians who believed it failed to stem the crisis.

Relations between Minusma and the junta continued to deteriorate under the military regime, with flight bans and other impediments denounced by the UN. Malian authorities, on their part, accused Minusma of interfering in human rights defense.

In June, the Malian Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, called for the « immediate » departure of Minusma before the UN Security Council, declaring the mission a failure and asserting that it was part of the problem, not the solution.

Minusma has withdrawn from most of its 13 locations, under challenging conditions, especially in the northern part of the country, due to military escalation among different armed actors on the ground.

Apart from Bamako, Minusma still has to close its bases in Gao and Timbuktu. As of Friday, over 10,500 uniformed or civilian Minusma members have left Mali out of a total of around 13,800 at the beginning of the withdrawal, according to Minusma.