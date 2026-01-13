Somalia : Cancellation of all agreements with the United Arab Emirates

The Council of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Somalia on Monday issued an official decision reaffirming its constitutional mandate to protect the country’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and constitutional order.

In a statement dated January 12, 2026, the Cabinet announced the annulment of all agreements concluded with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including those involving federal institutions, affiliated entities, as well as federal member states operating within the Federal Republic of Somalia. The decision applies to all agreements and cooperation arrangements related to the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo.

The Council of Ministers also revoked all existing bilateral agreements between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, including security and defense cooperation agreements.

According to the statement, the decision follows a thorough assessment of recent developments and is based on credible reports and compelling evidence indicating actions deemed harmful to Somalia’s independence, national unity, and political sovereignty.

The Cabinet stressed that such actions violate the fundamental principles of sovereignty, non-interference, and respect for constitutional order, as enshrined in international and regional frameworks, including the United Nations Charter, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Charter of the Arab League, to all of which Somalia is a party.

The statement also noted that the decision reflects the will of the Somali people, who have consistently expressed their firm commitment to defending the country’s unity, independence, and constitutional foundations.

The Federal Government further reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Somalia’s sovereignty and called on international partners to respect the country’s constitutional order and territorial integrity.

The United Arab Emirates are perceived by many Somalis as being behind Israel’s recent recognition of the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland, a territory over which Mogadishu claims sovereignty.

In a related development, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen stated on Thursday that the leader of the Yemeni separatists, who are backed by the United Arab Emirates, was allegedly exfiltrated to Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, transiting through the ports of Berbera and Mogadishu.

For its part, the Somali Immigration Agency said it had launched an investigation into an “alleged unauthorized use of Somalia’s airspace and national airports”.