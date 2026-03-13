Burkina Faso: United States signals willingness to revive bilateral relations

Burkina Faso and the USA have expressed their intention to reinvigorate cooperation, particularly in trade and counterterrorism, according to a statement released Thursday by Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Relations between Washington and several Sahel countries had become strained in recent years. The United States suspended much of its development aid and military cooperation after military juntas came to power in Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali between 2020 and 2023.

Since the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency in early 2025, Washington appears to be reshaping its strategy in Africa, placing greater emphasis on economic diplomacy and the expansion of trade relations.

In this context, Nick Checker, a senior official at the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, was received Wednesday in Ouagadougou by Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister, Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré.

Following the meeting, the U.S. official described the talks as “very constructive,” focusing on reviving bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation on issues of shared interest. “We must learn from the past. The priority now is to move forward, rebuild trust, and work together on issues that concern us all,” he said, according to the statement.

According to Burkina Faso’s foreign ministry, the two countries are considering strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including the possible lifting of the suspension on the export of military equipment to Burkina Faso. Discussions also addressed prospects for economic and trade cooperation.

For his part, Burkina Faso’s top diplomat highlighted the alignment of security concerns between the two nations. “The United States wants to protect its borders and its citizens; Burkina Faso seeks to ensure the security of its own people as well,” Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré said.

Relations between the two countries had also been marked by diplomatic tensions in recent months. In December, Ouagadougou decided to apply equivalent visa measures to U.S. citizens under the principle of reciprocity, after Washington added Burkina Faso to a list restricting visa issuance.

After his visit to Ouagadougou, Nick Checker is expected to continue his regional tour in Niger, following a trip to Mali in early February. These three countries, members of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), face persistent insecurity caused by jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, which have claimed thousands of lives across the region.