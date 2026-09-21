Ghana : GIABA trains journalists in investigating financial crimes

The Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) is organizing, from September 22 to 24, 2026, in Accra, Ghana, a regional workshop dedicated to investigative journalism on economic and financial crimes.

Around forty media professionals from television, radio, print media and online media will participate in this training. They come from the member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as well as from the member countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), according to a GIABA statement.

Over the course of three days, participants will notably be familiarized with the organization’s mandate, regional initiatives in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT), as well as information-gathering and investigative techniques in these areas.

The program also aims to strengthen journalists’ capacities in handling cases related to economic and financial crimes, drawing in particular on the various forms of money laundering identified in the member states.

GIABA also intends to strengthen its relations with the media in order to promote better dissemination of regional AML/CFT initiatives and to revitalize the network of journalists specializing in these issues. The organization also seeks to encourage the continuation of investigative journalism devoted to economic and financial offenses.

The workshop will also provide a forum for exchanges of experiences and discussions among media professionals, with the aim of improving coverage and understanding of mechanisms to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The sessions will be led by media experts specializing in these issues, as well as by GIABA officials. Presentations, case studies and exchanges of experiences are notably on the program.

At the end of the training, participants are expected to increase the production of articles devoted to AML/CFT, improve journalistic coverage of economic and financial crimes, and contribute on a lasting basis to raising public awareness of their consequences.