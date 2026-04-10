Senegal : Ousmane Sonko accuses Donald Trump of “destabilizing” the world

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Thursday strongly criticized the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he described as “a man of destabilization,” accusing him of plunging the world into “chaos” by triggering the war against Iran.

The head of government was speaking in Dakar at a conference on sovereignty, held in the presence of geopolitics expert Pascal Boniface. On that occasion, he denounced what he considers an unjustified military intervention with global consequences.

“Mr. Trump is not a man of peace; he is a man of destabilization,” he said, arguing that the war has driven the world into “a chaos that nothing justifies.” He also warned that the United States (USA) itself would not escape the negative repercussions of the conflict.

Continuing his criticism, Ousmane Sonko condemned certain practices he deems contrary to democratic principles, particularly the removal of foreign leaders, which he considers incompatible with the rule of law. “It is not up to them to decide for other peoples,” he insisted before an audience gathered at the Museum of Black Civilizations.

The Prime Minister also lamented what he sees as an insufficient response from Western powers to violations of international law.

This statement reflects a new firm stance by the Senegalese leader, consistent with an assertive sovereignist line and a break from a diplomacy previously marked by restraint.

Having come to power alongside President Bassirou Diomaye Faye after several years of opposition to the rule of Macky Sall, Ousmane Sonko regularly calls on African countries to free themselves from external interference and to strengthen their political and economic autonomy.