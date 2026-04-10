Nigeria : General killed in jihadist attack

A jihadist assault in northeastern Nigeria has claimed the life of a brigadier general, according to local officials and security sources. It marks the second killing of a high-ranking officer in just a few months.

According to Zannah Lawan Ajimi, head of administration for the Kaga area, heavily armed fighters stormed a military base in Benisheikh, destroying several pieces of equipment. The brigade commander, General O.O. Braimah, was killed during the attack.

The nighttime raid left at least 18 soldiers dead, a security source said. The targeted base is located about 75 kilometers from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, a region heavily affected by armed violence.

Security sources reported that the attackers briefly seized control of the base, setting fire to military vehicles and infrastructure before withdrawing. The exact toll remains unclear, but several soldiers are believed to have been killed.

General Braimah’s death follows that of General Musa Uba, who was killed in November in an attack claimed by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), one of the main jihadist groups operating in the region.

In a separate incident this week in northwestern Nigeria, violence claimed an even higher toll. Humanitarian sources reported that at least 50 people were killed in the village of Erena, in the Shiroro area of Niger State.

Nigeria has been battling a persistent jihadist insurgency for over a decade, which began with Boko Haram in 2009. The conflict has since led to the emergence of splinter factions, including ISWAP, and continues to destabilize large parts of the country.