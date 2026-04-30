Nigeria : At least 29 killed in armed attack targeting youths in Adamawa

A new deadly attack has plunged northeastern Nigeria into mourning. At least 29 people were killed on Sunday in Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri confirmed on Monday, as residents describe a scene of indiscriminate violence, particularly targeting young people gathered around a football field.

The tragedy occurred in the community of Guyaku, located in the Gombi Local Government Area. According to witnesses, armed men opened fire indiscriminately in broad daylight. “They fired randomly,” said one resident, describing a particularly heavy toll once the attackers had left.

According to residents, the victims include young people, among them women who had come to watch a football match. Several others were also wounded by gunfire during the attack.

Beyond the loss of life, the assailants caused significant material damage. Places of worship, homes, and motorcycles were set ablaze, deepening the trauma in this already fragile community.

Adamawa State is regularly confronted with persistent insecurity, fueled by the presence of jihadist groups, local criminal gangs often referred to as “bandits,” as well as communal conflicts, particularly over land issues.

This new attack once again illustrates the vulnerability of civilian populations in this region of Nigeria, where armed violence continues to claim lives and sustain a climate of long-term instability.