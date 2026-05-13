Israel : A view from the Mediterranean on the threat from Algeria

The USS Alaska, a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine and one of the 14 American ballistic missile submarines , was spotted in the Strait of Gibraltar on Sunday, May 10.

According to information revealed by our contact within Israeli services, a floating platform is located in the international waters of the Mediterranean Sea that appears on very few official maps. Officially, it is presented as an oceanographic station dedicated to the study of deep currents and marine biodiversity. Unofficially, it is believed to serve a very different mission: that of a vessel specialized in intelligence gathering, both military and civilian.

Its low, angular silhouette reportedly allows it to blend into the waves from a distance, particularly during satellite passes. The platform is said to be equipped with a network of sensors, long-range radar, and listening systems, all directed toward monitoring military activities in North Africa.

Currently, the main area of interest for this “vessel” is Algeria. For several years, some observers have suggested the existence of clandestine sites, isolated or located within military bases, potentially linked to non-state armed groups.

This structure does not operate like a conventional military base. The information collected is transmitted via encrypted beams to processing centers located approximately three thousand kilometers away. No visible weaponry is said to be present on the platform, which contributes to maintaining its ambiguous status.

The few accounts from merchant ships that have approached the area describe a structure surrounded by drones of various sizes. These devices reportedly patrol a wide perimeter, mapping the seabed in search of unusual activity and flying over Algerian territory at night.

According to our source, the presence of this “ghost vessel” is intended to monitor the activities of countries maintaining ties with Iran and its regional proxies.

The presence of the USS Alaska and this Israeli “ghost vessel” would illustrate, in the Mediterranean, the alliance between the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of the Hebrew State, Benjamin Netanyahu, in the context of the confrontation between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran.

As part of monitoring the implementation of the 2025/2026 combat readiness program across all Algerian military regions, General Saïd Chengriha carried out a working and inspection visit on May 12, 2026, to the 3rd Military Region, at the command headquarters in Béchar. This visit by General Saïd Chengriha is analyzed through an Israeli-American lens.