South Africa: 53,000 foreign nationals facing deportation or repatriation proceedings

The South African government announced on Sunday that it has initiated deportation or repatriation proceedings against more than 53,000 foreign nationals as part of its campaign against irregular immigration, amid a resurgence of xenophobic violence across the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Pretoria, Justice Minister and Chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said that 53,449 foreign nationals had been processed under these operations as of July 11. More than 80% are Malawian nationals, followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans.

The authorities distinguish between repatriation, which involves facilitating a person’s voluntary return to their country of origin, and deportation, which is a judicial expulsion procedure. Repatriations to countries outside Southern Africa involve 2,615 people, including returns to Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and the Republic of the Congo.

At the same time, law enforcement agencies have recorded 205 cases involving intimidation, vigilante justice, and migration-related offences, resulting in 350 arrests. More than one hundred cases have already been referred to the courts.

The minister stressed that border management and the enforcement of removals are the exclusive responsibility of the state, condemning initiatives by groups that conduct identity checks or raid homes and businesses suspected of sheltering undocumented migrants.

Pressure against foreign nationals has intensified in recent months, marked by anti-immigration demonstrations and xenophobic attacks. On June 30, thousands of people took part in protests following the expiration of an ultimatum ordering undocumented migrants to leave the country.

Anti-immigration groups accuse African migrants of being responsible for the deterioration of the country’s economic situation, rising insecurity, and the strain on public services. Some have also prevented foreign nationals from accessing healthcare facilities and public schools.

While condemning these acts of violence, the government maintains that it will continue its efforts to combat illegal immigration. Several African countries, including Nigeria, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ghana, Mozambique, and Uganda, have recently repatriated thousands of their nationals who feared becoming victims of attacks.

According to the authorities, the current wave of xenophobic violence has already claimed more than ten lives. South Africa experienced its worst xenophobic crisis in 2008, when more than 60 people were killed, followed by another deadly outbreak in 2019 that claimed the lives of at least 18 foreign nationals.