Nigeria : More than 40 schoolchildren freed as military acknowledges casualties

Nigerian security forces announced on Saturday that they had rescued more than 40 schoolchildren who had been held captive for nearly two months in Oyo State, southwestern Nigeria, while acknowledging that the military suffered casualties during the operation.

According to the military, the carefully planned rescue operation brought an end to a security crisis that had sparked widespread concern across the country. However, no details were released regarding the number of casualties sustained by the security forces involved.

On May 15, armed men attacked three schools in the communities of Esiele and Yawota, abducting 46 students and staff members. The authorities attributed the attack to fighters linked to Boko Haram, while President Bola Tinubu identified the perpetrators as Ansaru, a breakaway faction of the jihadist group that operates mainly in central Nigeria.

The abduction, which also involved very young children aged two and three, triggered public demonstrations, a month-long teachers’ strike in Oyo State, and widespread international condemnation.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa said the kidnappers were attempting to pressure the government into releasing some of their detained leaders, threatening to execute the hostages if the military launched a rescue operation.

The military said several kidnappers’ bases were destroyed in the forests of Old Oyo National Park. Arrests carried out in different parts of the country reportedly disrupted the group, ultimately leading to the unconditional release of the students and teachers. The survivors are currently receiving medical treatment at a military base in Ibadan, where they will also undergo psychological counseling to help them recover from the trauma of their captivity.

On the political front, the presidency on Saturday accused opposition leader Atiku Abubakar of exploiting the incident for electoral purposes ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Although southwestern Nigeria is generally regarded as more stable than the country’s north, the attack has renewed concerns over the spread of armed groups into previously less-affected regions. The authorities insist that no ransom was paid to secure the hostages’ release.

Meanwhile, military operations continue in northwestern Nigeria. According to a security source, more than 300 members of criminal gangs locally known as « bandits », who specialize in kidnapping for ransom and cattle rustling, were killed this week in Zamfara State. Local authorities hailed the operation as a major breakthrough in the fight against insecurity.