According to military sources, an instructor from Iran died following an accident at a secret Polisario training base located in southwestern Algeria.

The man was reportedly one of five officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) assigned to train a special Polisario militia allegedly operating clandestinely for potential operations against Morocco.

The accident is said to have occurred during a training session focused on weapons handling and safety procedures involving explosives. Initial reports suggest that an accidental discharge or the mishandling of a training explosive device caused fatal injuries, leading to the immediate suspension of the exercise.

Officials at the Algerian base reportedly halted all activities while conducting an internal investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. No other casualties were reported, although several participants were evacuated as a precaution, according to the same sources.

Western observers believe that the future of these Polisario militias, based in the Tindouf camps in Algeria, now depends on a high-level political decision. They argue that the only head of state capable of bringing these groups to an end by ordering their dissolution and the closure of the facilities that support them, comparing them to Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah in their confrontation with Israel in the Middle East, is U.S. President Donald Trump, who is conducting a military campaign against what the text describes as Iran’s mullah regime.