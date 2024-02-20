DRC : Rwanda Accused by USA of Supporting M23 Group

The United States of America (USA) has accused Rwanda of supporting the rebel group March 23 Movement (M23), operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), by sending soldiers and surface-to-air missiles into the country, thus violating its territorial integrity.

The U.S. State Department stated in a communiqué reported by Congolese media that « the United States condemns Rwanda’s support for the armed group M23 and calls on Rwanda to immediately withdraw all Rwandan Defence Forces personnel from the DRC. » Furthermore, they demanded that Rwanda withdraw « its surface-to-air missiles, which threaten civilian lives, UN peacekeeping missions, and other regional forces, humanitarian actors, and commercial flights. » This statement underscores the importance of all states respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of others.

This American stance comes amid escalating M23 fighting, and the United States has called for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of M23 from positions it recently occupied against the Congolese army.

Authorities in the DRC are also encouraged to maintain confidence-building measures, including ceasing their cooperation with the rebel group Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda , which seeks to regain political power in Rwanda.

Last November, Kinshasa banned the Congolese army from collaborating with the FDLR, following a mediation attempt between the DRC and Rwanda by the U.S. government.

Since early October, the M23 has made advances on multiple fronts and has approached to about twenty kilometers from the strategic provincial capital city of Goma. The fighting has also heightened tensions between the DRC and Rwanda due to allegations of collaboration between Kigali and the rebel group, confirmed by the UN despite denials from Rwandan authorities.