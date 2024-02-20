Security Alert: Risk of kidnapping in Tindouf for American citizens in Algeria

The Embassy of the United States of America in Algeria has issued a security alert on its official portal regarding travel restrictions to Tindouf, Algeria, due to an increased risk of kidnapping of Western nationals.

This alert comes ahead of a particular event, the marathon scheduled for February 28, 2024. According to the information provided, the main area of concern is near the Polisario camps in Tindouf. American citizens are strongly urged to avoid this region for security reasons.

In addition to avoiding the designated area, American authorities advise their citizens to remain vigilant in places frequented by tourists and Westerners. It is also recommended to develop contingency plans to leave quickly if necessary.

American citizens are urged to review their personal security plans and ensure that their travel documents, including their American passport with a current visa, are up to date and easily accessible.

This alert emphasizes the importance of taking additional precautions and staying informed about the evolving security situation in the region. Travelers are encouraged to contact the American embassy in case of emergency.

The safety of American citizens abroad is a top priority, and these measures are taken to ensure their well-being and security during their stay in Algeria, according to the U.S. Department of State, as relayed on the website of the American embassy in Algiers.

Western experts have raised concerns about the close relationships between terrorist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in Africa with Polisario and Hamas in Algeria.