The president of the National Independent Authority for Elections (Anie), Mohamed Charfi, stated on Sunday that Abdelmadjid Tebboune had been reelected for a second term after winning 94.65% of the votes in the early presidential election held on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Charfi mentioned that, at the close of polling stations, the average voter turnout was 48.03%, without providing specific figures on the number of voters. He clarified at a press conference that Tebboune received 5.32 million votes but did not specify the outcome for the remaining 5 million votes corresponding to the reported turnout. The provisional results still need to be validated by the Constitutional Council.

In theory, the turnout rate should reflect the 24 million registered voters out of a population of over 40 million. Instead of 48.03%, based on Anie’s data, the turnout rate should be around 22%, highlighting a stark discrepancy in the reported presidential election turnout figures.

Candidate Abdelaali Hassani of the Movement for a Society of Peace (MSP) issued a statement on Sunday condemning « violations » during the election, including alleged manipulations of results and turnout in favor of the incumbent president.

The MSP’s statement labeled the « average turnout rate » announced by Anie, based on regional reports, as strange. According to analysts, voter turnout was a critical issue in the election to ensure Tebboune’s continuation in office, supported by the army chief, General Saïd Chengriha, and his senior officers.