Algeria: Between anti-semitism and radical alliances

Anti-Semitism and the complex relations of the Algerian regime are subjects that are regularly analyzed on the international stage. In recent years, Algeria has not only strengthened its positions against Israel, but it has also built ties with groups and states with radical ideologies, particularly concerning the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

Algeria and Israel: A firmly hostile position toward Israel

The Algerian regime, which has a long tradition of opposition to Israel since the war of liberation against France, has always maintained a firm stance against the Hebrew state.

Recently, the speeches and actions of the Algerian government have accentuated this posture, notably through declarations threatening Israel and calling for solidarity with Gaza. These positions go beyond mere diplomacy: they reflect a desire to position itself as a leader in the fight against Israel within the Arab, Muslim world, and at the UN.

Threats of War and Border Politics

One of Algeria’s most provocative statements was its call to Egypt to open its borders to the Algerian army in order to fight Israel. This position reflects an ideology that could be interpreted as support for the creation of a unified front against Israel. Although this statement did not lead to concrete actions, it heightened regional tensions and highlighted the Algerian regime’s willingness to defend the Palestinian cause through military means.

Links with Iran, Hamas, and Other Extremist Groups

Algeria also maintains close relations with Iran, often considered by many analysts as a major player in terrorism and support for militant groups in the Middle East. This strategic alliance is frequently seen as a means for Algeria to enhance its influence in the region while aligning with countries opposed to the perpetuation of the established order.

The Algerian regime has also maintained financial, material, and military ties with Islamist organizations such as Hamas, based in the Gaza Strip, as well as other groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi, which are considered terrorist organizations by many Western countries.

These alliances highlight a doctrinal orientation based on opposition to Israel, the United States, and their regional allies.

Algeria and Support for the Houthis in Yemen

Algeria has also extended its support to the Houthis in Yemen, a Shiite militant group backed by Iran in its war against the Saudi-led coalition.

Although Algeria has officially adopted a neutral stance in this conflict, some reports suggest that the Algerian state has provided indirect support to the Houthis, in line with its backing of anti-Western and anti-Israeli regimes and groups.

A Controversial Foreign Policy

According to analysts, the current leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Army Chief General Saïd Chengriha engages ambiguously in international relations by maintaining ties with radical groups and governments.

The foreign policy of this duo is characterized by a strong anti-Israeli sentiment and a desire to support movements or regimes that challenge the world order, which exacerbates both regional and international tensions.