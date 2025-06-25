Algeria : General Changriha orders the Polisario to withdraw Iranian-Supplied arsenal

According to Algerian sources close to the army’s general staff, in light of the ongoing developments between the State of Israel and the Shiite regime of the mullahs in Iran, General Saïd Chengriha has ordered the Polisario to withdraw the weapons and drones supplied by the Iranian high command and hand them over to Algerian intelligence services.

General Chengriha’s move is apparently aimed at preventing the separatist front from being labeled and classified as a terrorist organization by Western countries.

The general has also issued instructions for the redeployment of Iranian militias stationed in secret bases in Algeria to countries in the Sahel region and to the border with Libya.