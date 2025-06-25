Donald Trump: The only one capable of ending Terrorism by targeting Algeria and the Polisario

Africa has been destabilized for decades by an expanding terrorist network. AQIM, JNIM, ISIS-GS, Boko Haram… as well as armed groups disguised as political movements like the Polisario Front, which is militarily and financially supported by Algeria.

It is time to speak clearly: « The Polisario is not a liberation movement; it is a terrorist armed organization of Algeria, antisemitic and opposed to the existence of the State of Israel, » according to advisor and analyst D.C.

In the face of this situation, the United States, under the leadership of Donald Trump, is the only power capable of drawing a clear red line and dismantling these networks with the same firmness shown in the Middle East against Iran and its proxies.

The Algerian military regime, the real power behind the civilian facade, has adopted a strategy of regional influence. Its active support for the Polisario, a terrorist armed group based in the Tindouf camps, is no longer a secret.

What is less known is that the Polisario is now involved in arms and drug trafficking, and has occasionally cooperated with jihadist groups active in the Sahel.

Reports from European and African intelligence agencies have established connections between Polisario elements and terrorist networks operating in northern Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, and even Libya.

The logistical support, military training, weapons, and political protection offered by Algeria to the Polisario make the country a complicit sponsor of regional terrorism, comparable to Iran’s support for Hezbollah or the Houthi militias.

Voices are rising in Washington, within Congress and the intelligence community, to officially designate the Polisario Front as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

Under President Trump, the strongman of the U.S, this decision would already have been made, without waiting for the lukewarm approval of international organizations paralyzed by consensus, according to Israeli experts.

Trump has proven it in the Middle East: he does not tolerate states that sponsor terrorism. He sanctioned Iran by imposing a policy of maximum pressure.

As long as groups like the Polisario continue to benefit from state protection in Algeria, Tunisia, or Mauritania, terrorism cannot be eradicated.