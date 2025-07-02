Niger : Government relaunches the 15,000 plot project in Bangoula

The Minister of Urban Planning and Housing, Colonel AbdoulKadri Amadou Daouda, officially launched on Monday the second subscription campaign for the project of 15,000 serviced and fenced plots in Bangoula.

This new phase follows the success of the first campaign, which identified 1,432 eligible subscribers.

Led by the ministry in collaboration with Niger’s trade union federations, this initiative is part of the Resilience Program for the Safeguarding of the Homeland, in line with the vision of the President of the Republic, Army General Abdourahamane Tiani.

On May 14, during a press conference, the minister announced preparations for this second campaign, highlighting the progress of the acquisition and development project for the plots in Bangoula.

He emphasized that the goal is to facilitate property ownership for Nigerien workers. They can benefit from serviced plots free of charge, with their only contribution being the installment payment for fencing walls over a period of 1 to 7 years, depending on their income.

The minister recalled that during the first campaign, 677 eligible subscribers had started procedures to receive their land. As of June 25, 2025, 208 of them had already received the keys to their fenced plots, out of 714 plots ready for allocation.

“This result, while encouraging, can still be improved. It provides us with a solid foundation to better organize this second phase,” said Colonel Daouda. He invited Nigerien workers with monthly incomes between 57,000 and 600,000 FCFA who do not own housing within a 20 km radius of Niamey to take advantage of this opportunity.

Beneficiaries will have access to secure plots with facilitated payment for fencing, while being registered in a database that could be used for future similar operations. The minister also expressed gratitude to developers who have already contributed to the construction of the fences.

Furthermore, he announced several prospects, including the resumption of social housing construction funded publicly, the development of real estate projects with the support of technical and financial partners, as well as the establishment of specific mechanisms to facilitate housing access for non-salaried workers both in Niamey and the regions.

Official announcements will soon provide information on the locations and dates for collecting subscription forms and submitting applications. A practical guide will assist subscribers in choosing their plots based on their income and loan duration.