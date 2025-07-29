Niger: A memorandum signed with Russia on Civil nuclear energy and Uranium exploitation

Niger and Russia have strengthened their cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy through the signing of a memorandum focused on uranium exploitation.

The announcement was made on Monday, July 28, 2025, following a meeting between Nigerien President General Abdourahamane Tiani and a Russian delegation led by Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, who also serves as the chairman of Russia’s Joint Intergovernmental Commission with the member states of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Following the audience, the Russian minister expressed gratitude for the warm reception by the Nigerien president and noted that Niger was his first official destination in his capacity as commission chairman. “We had dynamic discussions with our Nigerien counterparts. Our teams are already working to bring identified opportunities to life across several sectors,” said Sergei Tsivilev.

The Russian delegation, made up of numerous representatives from the energy sector, discussed the establishment of a comprehensive system for the exploitation of Niger’s uranium, as part of a partnership based on “trust and mutual respect.”

In the same vein, President Tiani committed to appointing a Nigerien co-chair for the joint commission in the near future, in order to structure the exchanges and speed up joint projects. The memorandum also includes provisions for training Nigerien professionals in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, health, and education. Future engineers will receive early support to pursue their studies at Russian universities.

For both Moscow and Niamey, this cooperation aims to contribute to sustainable development and the improvement of the well-being of both peoples.