Sudan: Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo sworn in as head of a parallel government

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), was sworn in this Sunday in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, as the head of a parallel government in Sudan.

The announcement was made by the Sudanese Founding Alliance, a coalition dominated by the RSF, which also confirmed the appointment of a 13-member Presidential Council, with Abdelaziz Adam al-Hilu named as Dagalo’s deputy.

The ceremony follows the RSF’s declaration on July 26 of the formation of an alternative executive, supported by a political charter signed in February in Kenya with several allied groups. This initiative, rejected by the authorities in Khartoum, aims to establish a new governance structure in areas controlled by the RSF.

The UN Security Council condemned the move, calling it a violation of Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in a statement issued on August 14.

Since April 2023, the country has been engulfed in armed conflict between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF.