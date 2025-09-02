Sudan: Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo sworn in as head of a parallel government

Karol Biedermann

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), was sworn in this Sunday in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, as the head of a parallel government in Sudan.

The announcement was made by the Sudanese Founding Alliance, a coalition dominated by the RSF, which also confirmed the appointment of a 13-member Presidential Council, with Abdelaziz Adam al-Hilu named as Dagalo’s deputy.

The ceremony follows the RSF’s declaration on July 26 of the formation of an alternative executive, supported by a political charter signed in February in Kenya with several allied groups. This initiative, rejected by the authorities in Khartoum, aims to establish a new governance structure in areas controlled by the RSF.

The UN Security Council condemned the move, calling it a violation of Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in a statement issued on August 14.

Since April 2023, the country has been engulfed in armed conflict between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF.