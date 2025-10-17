Nigeria: Eight security personnel killed in ambush in Zamfara

Eight members of Nigeria’s security forces were killed on Thursday in an ambush by gunmen in Zamfara State, in the northwest of the country, local authorities have confirmed. Among the victims were five police officers and three members of a community self-defense group.

The attack occurred on the road linking the cities of Gusau and Funtua, a route frequently targeted by « bandits », violent criminal groups that have plagued the region for years. According to initial reports, the attackers opened fire on a patrol around noon local time.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal Dare expressed his « deep sorrow » in a statement posted on Facebook, paying tribute to the officers who died « in the line of duty ». The police confirmed the death of five officers and said several assailants were neutralized during the exchange of fire, though the exact number was not specified.

Zamfara, like other states in Nigeria’s northwest and central regions, is grappling with ongoing insecurity. Heavily armed bandits frequently raid villages, looting, burning homes, and kidnapping residents for ransom. These attacks target both civilians and security personnel.

Despite military deployments since 2015 and various negotiation efforts, the violence has continued. Local peace initiatives, including those in Kaduna and Katsina States, have failed to halt the attacks. Experts warn that such agreements may actually allow criminal groups to regroup and grow stronger in secret.

Additionally, some bandit factions have reportedly established links with jihadist groups operating in the country’s northeast, further complicating the security landscape.

This latest attack highlights the scale of the security challenge facing Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, but one battling multiple armed conflicts across its territory.