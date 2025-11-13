South Sudan: Dismissal of vice president and reshuffling of key government positions

South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir Mayardit, has taken drastic measures by ousting his Vice President, Benjamin Bol Mel, from his positions in both the government and the ruling party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM). The decision was made official through presidential decrees broadcast on state television, SSBC, on Wednesday. In addition to his dismissal, Bol Mel was demoted from his rank of general to that of a simple soldier within the National Security Service.

The decrees also led to the dismissal of Paul Logale, who held the position of SPLM Secretary General. He was replaced by Akol Paul Kordit. Additionally, Addis Ababa Othow lost his position as Governor of the Bank of South Sudan, and Simon Akuei was replaced as head of the South Sudan Revenue Authority by William Anyuon Kuol.

This announcement comes after Bol Mel’s office denied persistent rumors circulating on social media about his alleged house arrest and the removal of his security. In a statement, the Vice President’s office reaffirmed that « he is actively working on the implementation of President Salva Kiir Mayardit’s vision for a prosperous and independent South Sudan. »

No information has been provided regarding a potential successor for Bol Mel. It should be noted that in February of this year, Kiir appointed Bol Mel as Vice President, replacing Wani Igga, as part of the power-sharing arrangement within the transitional government. South Sudan has a unique governmental structure with five vice presidents, a configuration established under the 2018 peace agreement.