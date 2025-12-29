Africa : Israel recognizes Somaliland

Israel announced on Friday its official recognition of Somaliland, marking a diplomatic first for the self-declared republic that seceded from Somalia in 1991. The decision was immediately denounced by Mogadishu and several regional organizations, which view it as a direct violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

Somalia condemned what it described as a “deliberate attack” on its territorial integrity, a stance echoed by the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which brings together several East African countries. The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, warned of the consequences of such recognition, stating that “any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia (…) risks creating a dangerous precedent” for the entire African continent.

On the security front, reactions were swift. Al-Shabab, the Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist armed group that has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government since 2006, said on Saturday that it would “fight” any attempt by Israel to “use” Somaliland. The group’s spokesperson, Ali Dheere, made the statement in a communiqué circulated by the terrorist organization.

According to several analysts, closer ties with Somaliland could offer Israel significant strategic advantages, notably by strengthening its access to the Red Sea, a crucial maritime route for trade and regional security.

In the United States, the Somaliland issue has also gained visibility. In recent months, several Republican senators have urged Washington to recognize the entity. Texas Senator Ted Cruz notably praised Somaliland in August as “a key partner in security and diplomacy,” highlighting its efforts to strengthen ties with Israel and its support for the Abraham Accords.

De facto autonomous for more than three decades, Somaliland has its own institutions, currency, and armed and security forces.

On Sunday, Israel’s recognition was celebrated with rallies in several cities across Somaliland. In Hargeisa, the capital, thousands of people gathered at the city’s main stadium. Dressed in green, white and red, the colors of the national flag, participants chanted slogans such as “Victory for Somaliland!” During a ceremony broadcast live on local television channels, the territory’s flag was raised alongside that of Israel.

The Israeli decision also triggered reactions beyond the Horn of Africa. On Sunday evening, the leader of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Abdel Malek al-Houthi, warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a “military target,” describing it as “aggression against Somalia and Yemen” and a threat to regional security.