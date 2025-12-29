DRC : United Kingdom imposes visa restrictions

The United Kingdom has announced the introduction of new visa restrictions targeting nationals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), citing a lack of cooperation by Congolese authorities in the repatriation of migrants in an irregular situation.

As early as November, UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood issued what was described as an “unprecedented” warning to Angola, Namibia and the DRC, accusing them of obstructing return procedures for individuals London seeks to remove from its territory. A one-month deadline was granted to strengthen cooperation.

According to a Home Office statement released on Saturday evening, Angola and Namibia have since agreed to take back their nationals who are in the UK illegally, including those convicted of criminal offenses. The DRC, however, reportedly failed to provide the expected assurances and has now been penalized.

In practical terms, Congolese citizens will now be required to apply for visas under standard conditions, without benefiting from streamlined procedures. Fast-track processing services have been suspended for all applicants from the DRC.

The Home Office also warned that additional measures could be considered, including a complete suspension of visa issuance, should no improvement be observed in exchanges with Kinshasa.

Since the Labour government took office in July 2024, nearly 50,000 people have been deported from the United Kingdom, according to official figures.