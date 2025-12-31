Africa: Israel asserts its diplomatic sovereignty by recognizing Somaliland

Israel on Tuesday reaffirmed the legitimacy of its foreign policy following the announcement of its decision to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, emphasizing the right of every nation to freely determine its diplomatic relations.

Speaking on the social media platform X, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the recognition was a sovereign decision. “Some countries are allowed to recognize a state that does not exist. Israel, by contrast, is denied the right to recognize a very real state”, he said, adding that no one could dictate Israel’s international partnerships.

The Jewish state officially announced on Friday its recognition of Somaliland, marking a major diplomatic milestone for the self-declared entity, which broke away from Somalia in 1991 and has since sought international recognition.

The move has drawn criticism, notably from the African Union, Egypt and the European Union.

The Israeli decision has nonetheless received support from the United States. Although President Donald Trump indicated that Washington does not, for now, intend to take a similar step, the U.S. deputy ambassador to the United Nations defended Israel’s position on Monday during an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

“This year, several countries, including members of this Council, have unilaterally recognized a Palestinian state that does not exist, without any emergency meeting being called”, Tammy Bruce noted, denouncing what she described as a “double standards” approach.

For Somaliland, the recognition represents a significant breakthrough after years of unsuccessful efforts to gain international legitimacy.

Located in the Horn of Africa, Somaliland’s northern region holds a strategic position facing Yemen, across the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors, linking the Indian Ocean to the Suez Canal and one of the busiest global trade routes.