For several weeks, posts on social media have claimed that Algeria has received a quantity of potentially enriched uranium from Iran, following the initial launch of the military operation by the United States led by President Donald Trump, and by Israel under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, against Iranian nuclear and missile sites.

Users’ messages mentioned the arrival of an Iranian aircraft in Algiers carrying certain officials from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, nighttime operations, secured convoys, and sensitive facilities.

According to our sources and satellite images reviewed by our experts, at this stage, no verifiable evidence confirms these claims. Neither the authorities concerned nor specialized international bodies or multilateral institutions have reported such a transfer.

Some observers nevertheless note that the absence of official information can fuel speculation, particularly in contexts where sensitive activities are, by nature, not very transparent. However, as it stands, nothing establishes the reality of the alleged facts.

In this context, several specialists call for caution, recalling that the circulation of detailed but unverified narratives constitutes a classic pattern in the spread of fake news and misinformation.

This type of rumor fits into a well-known dynamic aimed at reinforcing the credibility of a narrative that, in reality, relies on unverifiable and propagandistic sources.

However, according to a meeting of Western military analysts, the issue of Iranian uranium threatening the world, especially the Gulf countries, antisemitism against the existence of Israel by the regime of the Iranian mullahs’ Revolutionary Guards, and the Algerian military regime of General Saïd Chengriha and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, remain a plausible question to be taken into consideration, particularly regarding the Strait of Gibraltar, the Mediterranean Sea, and an ambiguous geostrategy in North Africa.