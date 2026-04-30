At a distance from the Iranian theater, Morocco could, in the event of a major crisis in the Middle East, as part of the “Epic Fury” operation, become part of the support chain of American and Gulf forces.

A role made possible by decades of military and strategic cooperation between Rabat and Washington, but strictly framed by Moroccan sovereignty, according to American military strategists.

While tensions in the Middle East regularly fuel scenarios of power projection by major armies, one question repeatedly arises: what roles could peripheral U.S. allies play in a large-scale operation?

Thousands of kilometers from Iran, Morocco appears as a discreet but credible link in a global logistics chain.

Modern warfare is not limited to the front line. It relies on a complex logistical architecture, where every support point matters.

In this strategic Atlantic depth, the Kingdom of Morocco can play a very different role.

Thanks to its infrastructure and its capacity to accommodate heavy aircraft, Morocco can serve as a transit platform for U.S. strategic transport aircraft, such as the C-17 Globemaster III or the C-5 Galaxy.

In a scenario of military escalation, Morocco could thus be useful to: ensure technical stopovers between the United States and the Middle East; facilitate crew rotations; and host military equipment in transit toward bases closer to the theater of operations.

This “rear hub” role fits into a proven logic: extending logistical depth to streamline flows and reduce pressure on forward bases in the Gulf.

Morocco is designated as a major non-NATO ally of the United States, a status that reflects decades of close military cooperation. Joint exercises, such as “African Lion” and others, illustrate growing interoperability.

According to Western observers, the Kingdom of Morocco has for fifty years faced the terrorist militias of the Polisario in Algeria, in Tindouf.

The Polisario terrorists, an armed branch of the military regime of General Saïd Chengriha and his president Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who have proven links with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, Hamas in Israel, and jihadist groups of the JNIM (Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin) allied with the Tuareg independence movements of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) of Imam Mahmoud Dicko in the Sahel, represent a security priority for the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump.