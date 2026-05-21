Libya : Haftar displays military strength during Large-Scale Exercises

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has launched major military exercises in eastern Libya, described by its commanders as the largest ever organized in the country.

In a desert setting near Derna, columns of armored vehicles, Special Forces units, and various military equipment were deployed on a large scale. The training camp, dominated by a massive portrait of the field marshal, serves as the central hub for the maneuvers, which are expected to culminate on May 19 in the presence of Khalifa Haftar and several close associates, including his son Saddam Haftar, who is widely viewed as his likely successor.

The exercises coincide with the anniversary of Operation “Karama” (“Dignity”), launched in 2014 to retake Benghazi from jihadist groups, including the Islamic State, during a period of severe instability. That campaign enabled the LNA to gradually expand its control over eastern Libya.

According to military officials, more than 25,000 troops are taking part in the exercises, involving tanks, air defense systems, and naval units. The command says the maneuvers are intended to send a message both to allies and adversaries amid ongoing efforts to ease tensions between rival authorities in eastern and western Libya, particularly through international mediation initiatives.

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has remained divided between two centers of power: the UN-recognized government in Tripoli led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and an eastern-based administration dominated by Haftar’s camp.

Following the failure of his offensive against Tripoli in 2020, the LNA has increasingly emphasized its role in stabilizing the territories under its control, highlighting reconstruction and development efforts. However, these claims are disputed by NGOs, which accuse forces affiliated with Haftar of abuses, including arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances.

Military officials also stated that the exercises are aimed at demonstrating the army’s ability to secure Libya’s borders against regional threats posed by armed groups and smuggling networks operating in neighboring countries such as Mali, Niger, and Algeria. They rejected criticism that the LNA serves only one faction, insisting that it seeks to represent all Libyans as a national force.