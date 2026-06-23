Burkina Faso: A new law on religious freedoms

Burkina Faso’s Legislative Assembly of the People unanimously adopted a new law governing religious freedoms on Saturday. The legislation aims to reconcile freedom of worship with the maintenance of public order and the strengthening of social cohesion.

In a statement published on its official website, the ALP said that the adoption reflects the representatives’ commitment to supporting government action by establishing a balanced legal framework for the exercise of religious activities.

Drafted since 2015, the legislation, which comprises six sections and 110 articles, is the result of a lengthy consultation process involving the State, religious denominations, and civil society organizations.

According to the Assembly, the law introduces an unprecedented framework dedicated to religious freedoms and lays the foundations for an environment conducive to harmonious coexistence among different faith communities. It also specifies the modalities of State intervention in the religious sphere and, conversely, those of religious organizations in the public space.

Presenting the bill to lawmakers, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Mobility, Émile Zerbo, emphasized the “balanced and protective” nature of the legislation. According to him, the new legal framework will help prevent abuses related to the practice of religion while guaranteeing every citizen the right to freedom of religion.

The General, Institutional and Human Rights Affairs Commission, which was responsible for reviewing the bill, welcomed the adoption of the law, describing it as an innovative legal instrument for the country.

Among its main innovations are the clarification of the constitutional principle of secularism, the regulation of relations between the State and religious denominations, the prevention of sectarian or communal excesses, and the recognition of the social role of religions and their leaders. The law also seeks to strengthen a framework conducive to the peaceful coexistence of different faiths throughout Burkina Faso’s territory.