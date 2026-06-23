Equatorial Guinea: Obiang renews confidence in his Prime Minister

The President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has reappointed Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua as Prime Minister, just three days after the resignation of his government.

The announcement was made on Friday by the government’s official information portal, which stated that a presidential decree had been signed to that effect.

According to the same source, the new government led by Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua, who was first appointed Prime Minister in August 2024, will consist of a reduced number of ministries as part of a reorganization of the executive branch.

Last Tuesday, the Equatorial Guinean government submitted its resignation following criticism regarding public governance and the level of implementation of the objectives set by the authorities.

According to the executive, this decision follows the observation of poor implementation of government commitments, prompting the Head of State to undertake a restructuring of the government team in order to improve its efficiency and public action.

Equatorial Guinea is a Central African country located on the west coast of the continent, along the Atlantic Ocean. It has a population of approximately 1.8 million people and is also one of the leading oil producers in sub-Saharan Africa.