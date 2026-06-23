Mali: Army neutralizes around ten terrorists in Ménaka

The aerial assets of the Malian Armed Forces carried out several operations against armed terrorist groups in the regions of Nioro du Sahel and Ménaka on Saturday, June 20, 2026, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced.

According to the military statement, an initial precision strike targeted two trucks transporting logistical supplies intended for terrorist groups in the locality of Dioumara, in the Nioro du Sahel region. Conducted on the basis of what the military described as reliable intelligence, the operation resulted in the destruction of both vehicles and their entire cargo.

Later the same day, another aerial operation was carried out in the Ménaka area. According to the army, this targeted strike neutralized around ten terrorist fighters who had gathered under trees during a stopover.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reaffirmed its determination to continue search, pursuit, and neutralization operations against armed terrorist groups throughout the national territory. It also called on the population to remain vigilant and to continue supporting the Defense and Security Forces in their mission to secure the country.