Somalia : The President is visiting Galmudug to oversee the completion of an anti-terrorism campaign

Somali President Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is undertaking a visit to Galmudug to finalize the fight against the Khawarij, while the U.S. Navy is searching for two missing sailors off the coast of Somalia.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in the city of Dhusamareb, the capital of the Galmudug State, on Sunday, to supervise the final phase of the military campaign against the Khawarij who have terrorized the country for years.

The President was welcomed by Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye, along with federal and state officials and local residents who expressed their support for his efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

President Hassan Sheikh, re-elected for a second term, declared a total war against the Khawarij, stating that it involves psychological, economic, and military aspects. He chose Dhusamareb as the headquarters to lead the war, and since then, the national army, assisted by local forces, has liberated several towns and villages from the hands of the Khawarij.

In addition, on the evening of January 11, two U.S. Navy sailors went missing at sea while conducting operations off the Somali coast. Search and rescue operations are underway to locate the two American sailors. For operational security reasons, no additional information will be disclosed until the recovery operation is completed.