Cairo and Beijing strengthen their multilateral cooperation

During his African tour, the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, made a stop in Egypt on Sunday, January 14, where he held discussions with the Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi. The two states, members of the BRICS (the club of emerging nations), affirmed their commitment to enhancing both their bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

They also emphasized the importance of achieving an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where deadly clashes between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing since October 7, 2023. Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, conveyed warm greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to his counterpart Al-Sissi. These greetings were presented on behalf of their strong mutual trust and deep friendship, considered the strongest strategic guarantee for Sino-Egyptian relations, as announced by the Egyptian Presidency.

During Wang Yi’s visit, both parties reaffirmed the guidelines of their diplomats within the framework of contemporary multilateralism. China aims to make the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the « China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership » an opportunity to strengthen the alignment of their respective development strategies, promote increased pragmatic cooperation for better results, and work together to advance their respective modernization.