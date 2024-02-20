China emphasizes the importance of maintaining international support for Somalia

Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, called on Monday for continued international support for Somalia’s efforts in political stability, security transition, and economic and social reconstruction. Speaking at a meeting of the Security Council on Somalia, he stressed that the attention and support of the UN and the international community to the country should not waver, as 2024 is critical for its political process, security transition, and national reconstruction.

Beijing supports dialogue and consultation among all parties in Somalia to resolve their differences and progress in political transition, stated Mr. Zhang. He also underscored that the choice of political system and development path lies within Somalia’s sovereignty. He urged the international community to respect the principle that Somalis should chart their own course and avoid imposing external governance models.

Regarding security transition in Somalia, Mr. Zhang emphasized the importance of assisting the Somali federal government in consolidating progress in counterterrorism efforts and maintaining stability. He also stressed the need to help the Somali security sector enhance its capacity to take on greater responsibility.

Furthermore, Mr. Zhang highlighted the importance of supporting Somalia’s economic and social reconstruction. He commended the recent launch by the Somali federal government of the 2060 Centennial Vision, aimed at formulating key missions for national development.