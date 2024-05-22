Kabylie: President Mehenni ready to deploy three delegations to end algerian colonialism

Ferhat Mehenni, President of the Movement for the Autonomy of Kabylie (MAK) and the Kabyle Provisional Government (Anavad), in exile in France, who proclaimed the Renaissance of the Kabyle State on April 20 in front of the UN headquarters in New York, is preparing to deploy three government delegations in the coming days, according to well-informed sources.

These delegations, chaired by three senior officials of the exiled government, will be sent to Europe and the Middle East, Africa, and North America. This initiative aims to strengthen diplomatic relations and advocate the Kabyle cause on the international stage in order to put an end to the colonial fait accompli imposed by the military junta in power in Algeria.

The first delegation will cover Europe and the Middle East. This mission aims to consolidate ties with European countries and seek support from Middle Eastern nations. The Kabyle government seeks to draw attention to the aspirations of the Kabyle people for self-determination.

The second delegation will travel to Africa. The main objective of this task will be to establish contacts with African governments and raise awareness among the international community about the hopes of the Kabyle people. The African continent, with its diversity and unique challenges, offers an opportunity for the exiled government to forge strategic alliances to counter agreements established by the Algerian military junta in Africa.

The third delegation will be deployed in North America, including the United States and Canada. It will focus on seeking political and financial support, as well as raising awareness among Kabyle diasporas living in this region. North America, with its political and economic weight, represents a crucial partner in the fight against Algerian colonialism, which has intensified repression against the Kabyle people under the dictatorship of General Saïd Chengriha.

The dispatch of these emissaries has been delayed, notably by the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the war between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group supported by Iran, the Lebanese Hezbollah, and the Houthis, according to the same sources.

These events have rendered the international situation unstable and necessitated a reassessment of the diplomatic strategies of the exiled Kabyle government. However, President Ferhat Mehenni emphasized the importance of maintaining these missions despite the challenges to ensure visibility and international support for the Kabyle cause.