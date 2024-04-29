Algeria: State of Emergency in Kabylie 

In response to the increasing prominence of the Kabyle independence movement on the international stage, Algeria, under the current military regime of General Saïd Chengriha and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has declared a state of emergency in certain regions of Kabylie.

This movement, seeking independence for several decades, is supported by an exile government that plays a crucial role in international mobilization and support gathering. The declaration of the state of emergency comes after a series of protests where Kabyle citizens demanded more autonomy, and some even called for total independence, according to observers.

The military regime, known for its authoritarian and repressive handling of dissent, responded by deploying additional forces in the contested region. The exile government of Ferhat Mehenni, president of the Movement for the Self-Determination of Kabylie and the Kabyle Provisional Government in exile , which proclaimed the Renaissance of the Kabyle State on April 20 in front of the UN headquarters in New York, has consistently condemned these actions as blatant violations of human rights and crimes against humanity.

In an appeal to the international community, the Kabyle government president calls for diplomatic interventions and sanctions against the Algerian military regime. This appeal resonates in several foreign capitals, where lawmakers have begun advocating for firmer international action.

In response, the regime has mobilized troops, attempting to break Kabyle resistance through isolation and fear. Elite units of the national gendarmerie, accompanied by tanks and armored vehicles, have been deployed. Roadblocks have been established to control all movements, and nighttime raids have become common, with arbitrary arrests of activists and ordinary citizens suspected of sympathizing with the independence movement.